RK Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at $140,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,762 shares of company stock valued at $15,311,299. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. 58,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,778. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

