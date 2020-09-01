RK Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 824.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $315,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.50. 17,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,835. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $229.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

