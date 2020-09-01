RK Capital Management LLC Sells 287,000 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,000 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,903. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

