RK Capital Management LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 93,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King increased their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

