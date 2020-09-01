Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Increased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,310 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 3.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.61% of Rogers Communications worth $122,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 267,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,251,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,299,000 after purchasing an additional 910,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 242,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

