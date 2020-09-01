Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.68.

Shares of ROKU opened at $173.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.85 and a beta of 1.91. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,998 shares of company stock worth $34,184,346. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,371,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

