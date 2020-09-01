Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 346.7% in August

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the July 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 4,518,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,018. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

