ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $7.46 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $768,462.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.06 or 0.05820519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015650 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,663,600 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

