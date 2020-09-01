Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE RST opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 66,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

