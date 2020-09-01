Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Increased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,771 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 6.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.26% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $252,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,800 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $70,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

Shares of RY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. 597,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

