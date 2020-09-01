Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,369.75

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,369.75 and traded as low as $1,106.80. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $1,106.80, with a volume of 5,130,484 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,198 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.05%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.