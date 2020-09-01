Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDS.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,365. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.