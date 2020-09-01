Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE RDS.B traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 283,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

