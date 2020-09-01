RPICoin (RPI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $34,195.72 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 56.9% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,000,915,728 coins and its circulating supply is 960,903,792 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

