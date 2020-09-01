Ruff Achieves Market Cap of $7.51 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $1.30 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

