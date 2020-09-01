Rupee Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $96,501.55 and $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,131,000 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.