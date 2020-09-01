Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. 26,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 87,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUP. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -85.29.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

