S (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.45. S shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

S Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.