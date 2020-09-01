S & U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,740.78

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,740.78 and traded as low as $1,487.30. S & U shares last traded at $1,500.00, with a volume of 4,508 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 40.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,584.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,740.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.27.

S & U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

