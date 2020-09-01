Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 338,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 445,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGSVF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

