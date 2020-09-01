Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.74

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 10960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,368,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,115. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

