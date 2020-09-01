Salient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 247.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987,323 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 3.5% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Mplx worth $72,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mplx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mplx by 136.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 2,285,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,170. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

