SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SALRF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

