SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.17 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, AirSwap, Gate.io and Huobi. SALT has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $28,807.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.01674421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00196724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00174837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00221860 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, AirSwap, Binance, LATOKEN, ABCC, Upbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.