Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.62 Million

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $28.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $95.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.90 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $174.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

