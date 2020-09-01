Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $886.09

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $886.09 and traded as low as $798.00. Savills shares last traded at $816.00, with a volume of 197,714 shares.

SVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Savills from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target (down previously from GBX 940 ($12.28)) on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 781.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 886.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

