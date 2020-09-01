SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.68

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $19.17. SB One Bancorp shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 299,700 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SB One Bancorp by 94.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SB One Bancorp by 58.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

