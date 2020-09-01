SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,108.20

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,108.20 and traded as low as $2,005.00. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,010.00, with a volume of 58,485 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

