Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,571. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

