Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,555. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

