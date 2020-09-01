Scorum Coins (SCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,032.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $248,572.58 and approximately $5,032.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00133779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.01703420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00178050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00175783 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

