Scry.info (DDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $760,777.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.37 million and $760,777.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

