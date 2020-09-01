Seele-N One Day Volume Reaches $8.13 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.41 or 0.05780069 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.

