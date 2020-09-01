Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Down 5.8%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.45. 1,099,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,397,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

SELB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $7,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 997.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 63,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

