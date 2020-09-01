SelfSell (SSC) Trading Up 43.2% This Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $67,178.15 and $3,919.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.