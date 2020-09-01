Sentinel Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $727,524.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $727,524.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, GDAC, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

