Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Up 6%

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.38. 299,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 276,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 446,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.