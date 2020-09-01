ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $494.00

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $494.00 and last traded at $482.02, with a volume of 1061300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $487.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,667,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

