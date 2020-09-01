Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.99

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and traded as high as $16.64. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,806,099 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $128.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.