Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $229,889,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after buying an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $11.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $682.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,982. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $681.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $644.08 and a 200 day moving average of $562.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

