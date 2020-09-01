Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

