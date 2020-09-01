Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,144.97

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,144.97 and last traded at $1,127.00, with a volume of 71769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,066.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,846.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3,740.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.3% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

