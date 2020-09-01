Short Interest in Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Declines By 49.1%

Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the July 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ELGXQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 86,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.36. Akorn has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Get Akorn alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Akorn Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.