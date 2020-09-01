Short Interest in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Declines By 52.2%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the July 30th total of 390,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 452,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,999. DPW has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

