Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declines By 48.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the July 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,627. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

