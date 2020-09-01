Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Declines By 45.7%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 30th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLFGF remained flat at $$5.67 on Tuesday. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Global Fashion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company offers fashion, sports, lifestyle, contemporary, and premium collection of products. It also provides trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online and offline marketing, wholesale, trading, and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner and financial holding company.

