Short Interest in Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST) Grows By 367.5%

Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 367.5% from the July 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

