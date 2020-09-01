Short Interest in Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 96.6%

Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the July 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Get Hellenic Telecom Organization alerts:

HLTOY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.