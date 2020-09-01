Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Drops By 53.4%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the July 30th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hibernia REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS HIBRF remained flat at $$1.36 on Tuesday. Hibernia REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

