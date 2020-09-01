Short Interest in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Increases By 84.9%

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the July 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IMUX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 506,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,384. The company has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

